Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Gautam Gems Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd and Alankit Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2024.

Hitech Corporation Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 264 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 75961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1428 shares in the past one month.

Gautam Gems Ltd soared 15.75% to Rs 10.58. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd spiked 12.54% to Rs 1111.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 732 shares in the past one month.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd exploded 8.27% to Rs 1190.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5127 shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd spurt 7.05% to Rs 26.28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

