Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves Rs 24475 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

Cabinet approves Rs 24475 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for RABI Season, 2024 (from 01.10.2024 to 31.03.2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2024 (applicable from 01.10.2024 to 31.03.2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024 would be approximately Rs 24,475.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EU and India developed strong, innovative water management deal: EU envoy

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Pant departs early after lunch break

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,400; Broader markets, O&G, PSB, Metal fall

Vodafone Idea shares tank 20% after SC rejects AGR plea; Airtel pares gains

Mathura derailment: 500 workers clear track, panel to probe cause

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story