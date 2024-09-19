Cabinet approves Rs 24475 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for RABI Season, 2024 (from 01.10.2024 to 31.03.2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2024 (applicable from 01.10.2024 to 31.03.2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024 would be approximately Rs 24,475.53 crore.

