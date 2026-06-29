CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added 3.81% over last one month compared to 3.66% fall in BSE Power index and 3.05% rise in the SENSEX

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gained 1.01% today to trade at Rs 952.2. The BSE Power index is up 0.4% to quote at 8076.06. The index is down 3.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.68% and Thermax Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 16.55 % over last one year compared to the 8.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.