CHD Chemicals standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 4.30 croreNet profit of CHD Chemicals declined 89.47% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 271.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News