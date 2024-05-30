Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CHD Chemicals standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the March 2024 quarter

CHD Chemicals standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of CHD Chemicals declined 89.47% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 271.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.303.27 31 16.2319.07 -15 OPM %13.0211.62 -7.583.30 - PBDT0.240.29 -17 0.740.31 139 PBT0.030.23 -87 0.350.09 289 NP0.020.19 -89 0.260.07 271

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

