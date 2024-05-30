CHD Chemicals standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of CHD Chemicals declined 89.47% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 271.43% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

4.303.2716.2319.0713.0211.627.583.300.240.290.740.310.030.230.350.090.020.190.260.07

