Virat Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.24 -29 0.870.99 -12 OPM %41.18-150.00 --6.901.01 - PBDT0.07-0.37 LP -0.10-0.04 -150 PBT0.07-0.37 LP -0.11-0.05 -120 NP0.04-0.28 LP -0.13-0.05 -160

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

