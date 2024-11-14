Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 50.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 50.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.474.3717.7331.580.801.170.420.850.420.85

