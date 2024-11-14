Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 50.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 5.47 croreNet profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 50.59% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.474.37 25 OPM %17.7331.58 -PBDT0.801.17 -32 PBT0.420.85 -51 NP0.420.85 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News