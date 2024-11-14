Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.001.73 16 OPM %9.505.78 -PBDT0.100.10 0 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.050.11 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

