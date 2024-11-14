Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.001.739.505.780.100.100.040.020.050.11

