Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 97.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 68.42% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 97.22% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.42% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.95 -68 OPM %051.58 -PBDT0.040.50 -92 PBT0.020.48 -96 NP0.010.36 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

