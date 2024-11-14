Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 97.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.42% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 97.22% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 68.42% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.300.95051.580.040.500.020.480.010.36

