Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Market ends mixed on geopolitical tensions

China Market ends mixed on geopolitical tensions

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mainland China share market finished session mixed on Thursday, 18 April 2024, as shaky domestic economic data, Feds hawkish stance on rate outlook and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sapped risk appetite.

Market participants were also concerns about higher trade tensions between world two largest economies, as President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for sharply higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese metal products as part of a package of policies aimed at pleasing steelworkers in the swing state of Pennsylvania, at the risk of angering Beijing.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.09%, or 2.84 points, to 3,074.23. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank by 0.11%, or 1.83 points, to 1,698.92. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.12%, or 4.40 points, to 3,569.80.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan slightly appreciated against a greenback on Thursday, inline with firmer mid-point rate. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.102 per dollar, firmer than the previous day fix of 7.1025. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.2359 at midday, 24 pips firmer from the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex tanks 845 pts, Nifty ends below 22,300 as Mideast tensions spark sell-off

Hong Kong Market extends losses on geopolitical tensions

Market drops due to geopolitical tensions; breadth weak

Australia Market dips into red as Middle East tensions

Singapore Market extends fall on Middle East tensions

Hong Kong: Market ends higher

Australia Market rebounds 0.5%

Singapore Market rises 1.05%

Euro Recovers From Multi-Month Low Against Dollar But Momentum Fades

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story