Singapore Market rises 1.05%

The Singapore stock market finished session significantly higher on Thursday, 18 April 2024, despite mixed global cues, as investors chased for value buying,with shares in local lenders leading gains.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 32.97 points, or 1.05% to 3,187.66 after trading between 3,160.22 and 3,197.20. Volume of 1.88 billion shares worth S$1.43 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 313 to 237.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.1% to S$26.89. Mapletree Logistics Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.2% to S$1.34.

Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 1.33% to S$36.45, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.03% at S$13.71. United Overseas Bank was up 1.82% at S$30.15.

In company news, First Resources shares were up nearly 3% after it refuted a media report claiming it is controlling a secret network that damages the Indonesian rainforest.

