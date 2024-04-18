Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Market rises 1.05%

Singapore Market rises 1.05%

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Singapore stock market finished session significantly higher on Thursday, 18 April 2024, despite mixed global cues, as investors chased for value buying,with shares in local lenders leading gains.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 32.97 points, or 1.05% to 3,187.66 after trading between 3,160.22 and 3,197.20. Volume of 1.88 billion shares worth S$1.43 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 313 to 237.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.1% to S$26.89. Mapletree Logistics Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.2% to S$1.34.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 1.33% to S$36.45, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp added 1.03% at S$13.71. United Overseas Bank was up 1.82% at S$30.15.

In company news, First Resources shares were up nearly 3% after it refuted a media report claiming it is controlling a secret network that damages the Indonesian rainforest.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Singapore Market ends 0.1% higher

Singapore Stocks end tad higher

Singapore Market ends in red

Indiabulls Housing board OKs to raise $ 350 million bonds

Singapore Market ends in red on Middle East tensions

Euro Recovers From Multi-Month Low Against Dollar But Momentum Fades

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers down for 4th day; Nifty breaches 22,000; VIX above 13 mark

HDFC Life gains after Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 412 cr

Vodafone Idea FPO subscribed 0.18 times

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story