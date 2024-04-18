Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the March 2024 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 20533.71 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 13.72% to Rs 411.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 20533.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19468.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.04% to Rs 1574.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1368.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 62112.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56878.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20533.7119468.60 5 62112.0556878.78 9 OPM %1.34-1.84 -0.730.01 - PBDT449.67524.58 -14 977.281441.32 -32 PBT449.67524.58 -14 977.281441.32 -32 NP411.64361.97 14 1574.081368.28 15

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

