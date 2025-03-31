Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks at three week low

China stocks at three week low

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Chinese stocks eased today, adding to recent slide amid broad worries over global trade scenario. Sentiments in Asian stocks were weak as investors braced for U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs beginning April 2. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended down half a percent at 3335.75 testing its lowest in around three weeks. The Hang Seng index also saw considerable selling amid pressure on tech stocks and ended down 1.31% at 23119 also nearing three week low. Meanwhile, latest data showed that Chinas official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in March from 50.2 a month prior, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the highest reading since March 2024.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

