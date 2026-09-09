Consumer inflation increased to 0.8% in August from 0.5% in July, in line with expectations. Producer price inflation also rose to 3.8% from 3.5%, slightly above market expectations. Higher energy costs, partly linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, were a key factor behind the rise in inflation.
However, weak consumer demand remains a concern as the Chinese economy slows. Companies continue to face difficulty passing higher costs on to consumers, while expectations of more limited fiscal support are adding to the pressure.
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