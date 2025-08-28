Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets rally

Chinese markets rally

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday as Nvidia's strong results quelled worries over weakening AI demand.

Regional gains, however, remained capped due to Fed independence worries and reports suggesting that the Mexican government is set to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, including cars, textiles, and plastics, as part of its 2026 budget proposal.

Elsewhere, Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa has cancelled his trip to the United States for tariff negotiations between the two countries at the last minute due to technical matters, the government said in a statement.

Chinese markets rallied as Nvidia's Chinese competitors surged on optimism about localization efforts. Cambricon Technologies jumped 15.7 percent and SMIC shares surged 11 percent. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.14 percent to 3,843.60.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

