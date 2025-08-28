Sai Life Sciences commissions phase II of its production block in Bidar (Unit IV)

Total installed reactor capacity expands to 700KL at Bidar

Sai Life Sciences announced the completion of Phase II of its new Production Block (PB-11) at the company's flagship API manufacturing facility in Bidar, India (Unit IV).

The Phase I of PB-11, with a capacity of 110 KL, was inaugurated in December 2024. With the addition of Phase II (~91 KL) in Q1 FY26, the combined capacity of the block now stands at ~200 KL, making it the single largest reactor volume block at the Bidar site. This expansion has taken the company's total installed reactor capacity at the Bidar facility to ~700 KL.