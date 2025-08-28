Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Financial Reporting Authority Chair highlights need for building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance

National Financial Reporting Authority Chair highlights need for building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry conference, on 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust', Nitin Gupta, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), highlighted Indias remarkable journey of reforms, capital market expansion, and financial resilience, while stressing the critical importance of sound corporate governance and a globally comparable, high-quality financial reporting framework. He noted that Indias transformation over the past decade has been powered by the digital revolution, tax reforms, a more competitive investment climate, and new laws aimed at simplification and efficiency. Emphasizing that Indias ambition to become a USD 30 trillion economy within the next two decades rests on trust, transparency, and governance, he outlined five key pillars of high-quality financial reporting: robust accounting and auditing standards, independent standard-setting institutions, strong quality controls within audit firms, professional accountancy bodies, and independent regulatory oversight. Reflecting on past challenges such as the Twin Balance Sheet problem and major corporate failures, he underlined the urgency of building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sai Life Sciences commissions phase II of its production block in Bidar (Unit IV)

Australian Dollar supported after elevated inflation reading

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order worth Rs 268.88 cr

HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story