Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 130.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 1345.61 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company rose 130.49% to Rs 99.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 1345.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1035.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1345.611035.509.92-5.59133.6157.65133.6157.6599.8743.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel