Cholamandalam Securities standalone net profit declines 46.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.47% to Rs 21.98 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Securities declined 46.33% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.47% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.9828.7224.3930.013.185.452.514.821.903.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News