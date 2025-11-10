Lakshmi Mills Company standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 58.63 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Mills Company rose 121.05% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.6372.5511.946.886.435.693.011.352.521.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News