Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 9.35 crore

Net loss of Zenith Fibres reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.3513.28-7.061.050.121.06-0.070.86-0.060.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News