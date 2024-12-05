CIAN Agro's step-down subsidiary achieves highest-ever power generation and export in Nov'24

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure (CIAN) has acquired 100% stake in Manas Power Ventures (MPVPL) in September 2024 resulting MPVPL as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of CIAN. Consequent to this, Ideal Energy Projects (IEPL) being wholly owned subsidiary of MPVPL, has become Wholly Owned StepDown Subsidiary of CIAN.

The IEPL is engaged in the generation of electricity. The company has a set up of 270 MW Coal based thermal Power Project near Village Bela, Tehsil Umred, District Nagpur of Maharashtra State.

CIAN has expanded its Infrastructure Division through Ideal Energy Projects (IEPL) as Wholly Owned Step-Down Subsidiary.

Ideal Energy Projects (IEPL) has achieved its highest-ever power generation and export levels in the month of November. The company has achieved capacity utilisation of 88.03% and has featured in top 10 private Independent Power Plants (IPP's).The milestone marks a significant leap forward in the region's energy capacity and positions IEPL as a key player in the energy market.

