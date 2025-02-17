CII lauds PM's visit to the US; Terms it a major milestone that will strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technology partnerships

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) lauded the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the United States, terming it a major milestone that will strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technology partnerships. CII noted that the wide-ranging joint statement and initiatives announced during the visit under the framework of US-India COMPACT have set a clear forward-looking agenda for IndiaUS relations, creating new opportunities for Indian industry and economic growth.

A new chapter has been added to the IndiaUS partnership, enabling much stronger collaboration in strategic sectors including defence, energy, semiconductors, space and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, advanced materials, and biotechnology. This creates an environment for the private sector on both sides to flourish in true partnership. The visit is especially significant as it will boost manufacturing in India, attract increased foreign direct investment and create jobs, said Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis discussions with President Trump strongly reaffirmed a commitment to expand trade and investment between the two countries. CII welcomed the decision to work on the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement to reduce trade barriers and streamline regulatory processes, laying a strong foundation for increasing two-way trade. The target of USD 500 billion in trade by 2030 promises to give a huge boost to exports of labour-intensive goods from India and industrial goods from the US, offering many new opportunities for Indian industry, said CII.

CII also expects that easier market access and regulatory harmonization will emerge from the proposed bilateral trade agreement dialogues, helping Indian products and services find greater foothold in the U.S. market and vice versa.

