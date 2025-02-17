Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EMS rises after receiving LoA for Rs 273 crore project from Jaypee Infra

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
EMS added 1.51% to Rs 659.30 after the company announced the receipt of letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 272.89 crore from Jaypee Infratech.

The project involves the execution of civil (structure & finishing) and MEP works for the "ORCHARDS" multi-storeyed group housing project. This includes towers 'OCA-1 to 3' and 'OCB-1 to 5' at Jaypee Wish Town in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The project has to be executed within a period of 24 months.

EMS is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor with focus on executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects. The company undertakes EPC works in other segments like power transmission, civil construction, electrical transmission and distribution, construction of buildings and allied works.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.7% to Rs 49.65 crore on 10.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 233.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

