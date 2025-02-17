Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) added 2.13% to Rs 47.86 after the company's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 836.07 crore in Q3 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 839.03 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 11.53% YoY to Rs 170.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 836.07 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 839.03 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rose 0.07% YoY to Rs 1,175.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter. License fees and spectrum charges stood at Rs 15.85 crore (down 3.29% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 132.78 crore (down 13.64% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 727.70 crore (up 5.37% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the company reported a negative operating margin of 163.28% in Q3 FY25 as compared with a negative 151.54% recorded in Q3 FY24.

The PSU firm also reported a negative net profit margin of 491.60% in Q3 FY25 as against a negative 436.44% registered in a similar quarter of the previous fiscal.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. As on December 2024, the Government of India held 56.25% in the company.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

