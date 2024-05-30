Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cinerad Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Cinerad Communications reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Cinerad Communications reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries recommends final dividend

Bondada Engineering receives LoI from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Sensex slides 399 pts; metal shares lose sheen

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags NHAI contract worth Rs 50.80 cr

Multibase India standalone net profit declines 20.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story