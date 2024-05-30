Multibase India standalone net profit declines 20.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.79% to Rs 14.65 crore

Net profit of Multibase India declined 20.36% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.79% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.89% to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 64.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

