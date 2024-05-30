Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multibase India standalone net profit declines 20.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit declines 20.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales decline 18.79% to Rs 14.65 crore

Net profit of Multibase India declined 20.36% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.79% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.89% to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 64.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.6518.04 -19 64.7472.22 -10 OPM %21.7128.99 -12.8713.38 - PBDT5.556.83 -19 16.0014.17 13 PBT5.296.67 -21 14.9913.17 14 NP3.954.96 -20 11.159.79 14

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

