Bondada Engineering has received a Letter of Intent for the e-tender towards SLA based Optical Fiber Cable Route Repair & Maintenance (R&M) works across multiple OFC Routes covered in Package-01 for DGM, CNTX-S, Madurai Area from Bharat Sanchar Nigam with order value amounting to Rs. 2.43 crore.

