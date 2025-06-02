Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets one USFDA observation

Cipla announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at its manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bengaluru.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was carried out from 26 May 2025 to 30 May 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued one observation in Form 483.

The company stated that it will work closely with the USFDA and remains committed to addressing the observation comprehensively within the stipulated timeframe.

In Q4 FY25, Cipla reported a 30.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,222 crore, while total income rose 9.2% to Rs 6,730 crore.