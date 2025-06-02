Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets one USFDA observation

Cipla's Bengaluru facility gets one USFDA observation

Jun 02 2025
Cipla announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at its manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bengaluru.

According to a regulatory filing, the inspection was carried out from 26 May 2025 to 30 May 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued one observation in Form 483.

The company stated that it will work closely with the USFDA and remains committed to addressing the observation comprehensively within the stipulated timeframe.

In Q4 FY25, Cipla reported a 30.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,222 crore, while total income rose 9.2% to Rs 6,730 crore.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The scrip shed 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 1,462 on the BSE.

Jun 02 2025

