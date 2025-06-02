Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 405.91% to Rs 45.38 crore

Net profit of Unifinz Capital India reported to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 405.91% to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 307.21% to Rs 121.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.