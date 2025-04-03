Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal dispatches soar around 33% on year in FY25

Coal dispatches soar around 33% on year in FY25

Ministry of Coal has announced new records in captive and commercial coal production and dispatch for the financial year 2024-25. Total coal production surged to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking a remarkable 29.79% growth over the previous year's 147.11 MT.

Coal dispatches also witnessed an extraordinary rise, reaching 190.42 MT, a 33.36% increase from the 142.79 MT recorded in FY 2023-24. Captive mines achieved 24.72% growth in production and 27.76% in dispatch from the previous year, ensuring a steady supply to core industries. Commercial mines also saw 67.32% surge in production and a staggering 76.71% rise in dispatch from the previous year

