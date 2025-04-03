Punjab National Bank's total domestic deposits jump 13% YoY in Q4

Punjab National Bank said that its domestic deposits increased 13.3% to Rs 15,10,456 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 13,33,365 crore posted as on 31st March 2024.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 2.4% as on 31st March 2025 from Rs 14,74,760 crore as of 31st December 2024.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,66,818 crore as on 31st March 2025, up 13.2% YoY and up 0.6% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 13.6% to Rs 11,17,407 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against Rs 9,83,325 crore as of 31st March 2024 and up 0.6% from Rs 11,10,292 crore as of 31st December 2024.

As on 31st March 2025, the banks global deposits was Rs 15,65,744 crore (up 14.3% YoY and up 2.4% QoQ).

The bank's global business stood at Rs 26,83,151 crore as of 31 March 2025, recording a growth of 14% YoY and 1.6% QoQ.

Global credit-deposit ratio declined to 71.37% as on 31st March 2025 as against 71.79% recorded as on 31st March 2024.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As of 31st December 2024, the Government of India held a 70.08% stake in the bank.

The public lenders standalone net profit surged 102.82% to Rs 4,508.21 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,222.81 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Total income grew by 15.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,751.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter shed 0.27% to Rs 97.08 on the BSE.

