Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra & Mahindra introduces BE 6 Batman Edition

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), introduces the BE 6 Batman Edition a limited-run Electric Origin SUV. Some vehicles are built to move you from one place to another. And then, there are some that move you. The BE 6 Batman Edition belongs firmly in the second category. A production car that brings to life a rare fusion of cinematic heritage and modern luxury, inspired by Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed The Dark Knight Trilogy from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., shares: The BE 6 has always been about boldness and forward thinking. With the Batman Edition, we wanted to go further to create something so personal, so visually arresting, that owning it feels like owning a piece of cinematic history. We've obsessed over even the smallest detail, so that every time you look at it, you discover something new.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives revision in credit rating

IRFC receives revision in LT issuer rating from S&P Global Rating

Pininfarina acquired further 60% stake in Signature

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils its multi-energy NU_IQ platform

Bajaj Finance receives upgrade in Issuer credit ratings

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story