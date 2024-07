Coforge has on 04 July 2024, acquired 3,021,293 equity shares aggregating to 11.07% of current paid up share capital & 10.97% of the expanded capital of Cigniti Technologies as per draft letter of open offer dated 16 May 2024. The purchase was made on the floor of the stock exchanges and was pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement entered into with select public shareholders.

