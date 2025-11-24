Coforge launches AI native delivery platform Forge-X

Coforge announced the launch of Forge-X, an integrated engineering and delivery platform, purpose built on Agentic AI principles that completely transforms how software is delivered. This comprehensive platform harnesses autonomous AI agents, that draw on Coforge's deep engineering expertise and use contextual decision making based on the firm's industry domain depth to deliver complex technology transformations at scale. Conceptualized and designed by Coforge's Advanced Engineering Services Unit Forge-X is built on the foundation of an AI-native approach that spans across the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Product Development Life Cycle (PDLC). With a mission to deliver future-ready digital platforms for clients at scale with faster time-to-market, improved resiliency and optimized engineering costs; Forge-X ensures precision, agility, and industrialization across product development initiatives.

Forge-X is the backbone of Coforge's AI-native software development, enabling intelligent delivery at scale through a tightly integrated ecosystem of tools, agentic assistants, and collaborative platforms. It orchestrates development teams across geographies, leverages specialized domain knowledge, and connects seamlessly with third-party systemssuch as Jira, LeanIX, Ardoq, and ServiceNow. With agents supporting every rolefrom product owners to architects to developers, testers, and operationsForge-X ensures that every phase of the software development lifecycle is context-aware, automated, and optimized for speed, quality, and business alignment.

The Coforge Forge-X platform is anchored on three strategic pillars. Firstly, the platform embeds the firm's deep domain expertise into its engineering fabric to ensure that engineering decisions are informed by domain semantics, tool functions with contextual awareness, and deliverables are aligned with both business and technical expectations. Secondly, the team has developed a suite of specialized AI agents that are purpose-built to address specific engineering challenges. The agents are continuously refined through real-world project feedback and are designed to deliver incremental intelligence, enhance productivity and agile optimization. And thirdly, the platform is equipped with a comprehensive suite of industrial-grade tools and accelerators that are tailored to specific engineering functions.