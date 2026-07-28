Affle 3i Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Mastek Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2026.

Affle 3i Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Mastek Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2026.

Coforge Ltd spiked 9.23% to Rs 1669.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Affle 3i Ltd surged 8.71% to Rs 1623. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22985 shares in the past one month.

Lodha Developers Ltd soared 7.06% to Rs 1284.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.43 lakh shares in the past one month. Mastek Ltd rose 6.81% to Rs 1850. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14064 shares in the past one month. Hexaware Technologies Ltd spurt 6.51% to Rs 597.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.