Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.59% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.51 -78 1.591.50 6 OPM %27.2794.12 -69.8176.67 - PBDT0.190.48 -60 1.781.15 55 PBT0.190.48 -60 1.781.15 55 NP0.200.18 11 1.790.85 111

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Airtel collaborates with Google Cloud to power its cloud-based solutions business

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Incture Strengthens Cloud Capabilities through New Collaboration with Google Cloud

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Tirupati Tyres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shamrock Industrial Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story