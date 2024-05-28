Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 244.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 41.34% to Rs 173.65 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 244.12% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.34% to Rs 173.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.29% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 310.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales173.65122.86 41 310.88308.62 1 OPM %4.624.74 -8.967.11 - PBDT4.032.71 49 13.608.07 69 PBT2.090.44 375 5.78-0.98 LP NP1.170.34 244 3.983.78 5

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

