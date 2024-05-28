Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.38% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.78 4 3.052.76 11 OPM %58.0288.46 -78.0385.14 - PBDT0.010.10 -90 0.660.63 5 PBT0.010.10 -90 0.660.63 5 NP0.010.07 -86 0.500.47 6

May 28 2024

