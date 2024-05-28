Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.38% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.810.783.052.7658.0288.4678.0385.140.010.100.660.630.010.100.660.630.010.070.500.47

