Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for fifth session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54226.85, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2445.2, up 1.13% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 14.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.95% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.