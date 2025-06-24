Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Astec Lifesciences jumped 6.74% to Rs 817.30 after the company announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore. The rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders as of the record date, which will be announced in due course.

Astec Lifesciences is into the manufacturing of agrochemical active ingredients (technical), bulk and formulations, and intermediate products, and it sells its products in India as well as exports them to approximately 24 countries.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 16.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 0.964 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 22.26% YoY to Rs 119.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex zooms 1,026 pts, Nifty crosses 25,250 as Trump signals Israel-Iran ceasefire

Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story