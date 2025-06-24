Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Astec Lifesciences jumped 6.74% to Rs 817.30 after the company announced that its board has approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares.In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, at a meeting held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore. The rights issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders as of the record date, which will be announced in due course.
Astec Lifesciences is into the manufacturing of agrochemical active ingredients (technical), bulk and formulations, and intermediate products, and it sells its products in India as well as exports them to approximately 24 countries.
The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 16.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 0.964 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 22.26% YoY to Rs 119.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
