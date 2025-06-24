Marico Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 701.4, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.15% jump in NIFTY and a 2.95% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54226.85, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.63 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 702.25, up 1% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 14.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.15% jump in NIFTY and a 2.95% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 58.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.