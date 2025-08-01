Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.571.758.289.140.200.220.160.190.120.14

