Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.99% to Rs 14.78 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 140.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.99% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.789.923.112.421.470.331.310.180.720.30

