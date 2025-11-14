Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 18.25 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 66.69% to Rs 15.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.2516.7298.9678.7718.9013.6718.8913.6715.7147.16

