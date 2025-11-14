Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 6.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 41.18 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 6.40% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 41.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.1830.4512.7516.454.583.943.142.612.162.03

