ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 5.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 5.77% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.27% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.9517.2812.3310.131.731.791.471.561.471.56

