Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 395.71 points or 0.8% at 49270.53 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.46%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.35%),Havells India Ltd (down 0.75%),Blue Star Ltd (down 0.62%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.21%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 2.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.21%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.08%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 540.85 or 0.75% at 71611.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 143.05 points or 0.65% at 21787.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.1 points or 0.04% at 46464.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.66 points or 0.38% at 13691.81.

On BSE,1791 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

