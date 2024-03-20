Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 206.81 points or 0.41% at 49722.19 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 3.58%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.19%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.1%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.04%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.32%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.41%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.13%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.04%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.72 or 0.41% at 72304.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.45 points or 0.37% at 21898.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.63 points or 0.13% at 41599.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.66 points or 0.14% at 12823.94.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1926 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

