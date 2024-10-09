Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer goods shares gain

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 135.91 points or 1.28% at 10759.14 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Goldiam International Ltd (up 9.99%), Campus Activewear Ltd (up 6.55%),Symphony Ltd (up 5.78%),Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (up 5.07%),Kitex Garments Ltd (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd (up 4.97%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.76%), Banco Products (India) Ltd (up 4.3%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.94%), and Mercury EV-Tech Ltd (up 3.73%).

On the other hand, PC Jeweller Ltd (down 2.15%), The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd (down 1.97%), and Ashiana Housing Ltd (down 1.76%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 746.24 or 1.35% at 56186.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 186.02 points or 1.13% at 16699.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.4 points or 0.29% at 25086.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 256.58 points or 0.31% at 81891.39.

On BSE,2583 shares were trading in green, 573 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

