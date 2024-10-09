Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 159.19 points or 1.98% at 8202.97 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.76%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.94%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.33%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.14%),DLF Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.39%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.92%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.89%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.58%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.09%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 746.24 or 1.35% at 56186.13.